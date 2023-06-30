HT Digital Streams Medical Excellence Award: Open to suggestions to improve health services in state: Dy CM tells docs

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday asked doctors to suggest measures/changes to improve the healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the Hindustan Times Digital Streams Medical Excellence Award, Pathak said, “The way you (doctors) are working is being talked about across country. Tell me if any change that you see can bring improvement. Send me your suggestions via email or just a phone call. I am ready to accept and work on your suggestions.” Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak called upon doctors to work together with the government for improving health services. (Deepak Gupta)

Pathak, who also holds the health and medical education portfolios, further said, “Recently the first kidney transplant with Ayushman Bharat scheme was conducted and you are a part of it.”

During the HT event, several doctors from public and private medical institutions were awarded. The programme was organised to felicitate doctors from various medical streams for their outstanding performance and contribution towards medical excellence and society.

The minister called upon the doctors to work together with the government for improving the services. Meanwhile, Pathak also praised the role of media saying, “The media group has made a great contribution for the society. Even before India’s independence, media had been a strong pillar for the society.”

The doctors who were awarded for their contribution towards healthcare and society include -- Dr RK Garg (neurology, KGMU), Dr Arun Sharma (ophthalmology KGMU), Dr Samir Misra (trauma surgery KGMU), Dr Gaurang Mazumdar (Medanta hospital), Dr Kauser Usman (medicine department KGMU), Dr Rishi Sethi (cardiology KGMU), Dr Gyan Chand (PGI), Dr Sandeep Kapoor, (HealthCity Vistaar hospital), Dr Mayank Somani (Apollomedics hospital), Dr Bhuvan Chand Tiwari (cardiology RMLIMS), Dr PK Gupta (former president IMA, Lucknow), Dr Tulika Chandra (transfusion medicine KGMU), Dr Shobhit Chawla, Dr Ambrish Kumar (CVTS KGMU), Dr Deepa Kapoor (Tender Palm hospital), Dr Dharmendra Singh (Medanta hospital), Dr Amar Singh (Chandan hospital), Dr Vinod Jain (Neera hospital), Dr Farzana Mahdi (Era University), Dr Shobhit Chawla (Prakash Netra Kendra), Dr RS Dubey (RSD Sampan hospital), Dr Samir Misra (trauma surgery department KGMU), Dr Abhishek Agrawal (KGMU), Dr Abhishek Shukla (Aastha Geriatric hospital and Hospice centre), Dr Shailendra Kumar Tripathi (Wellson Medicity), Dr Devarishi (KGMU), Dr Konika Bansal (Neuron Brain Spine Centre), Dr Anchal Gupta (Neuron Brain Spine Centre), Dr Richa Mishra (Shekhar Hospital), Dr Amod Sachan (Shekhar hospital), Dr Shailendra Kumar (Liver Cure clinic), Dr Amalanshu Raman (Brajraj hospital), Dr Abha Chandra (Integral hospital), Dr Syed Bilal Hasan (Integral hospital), Dr Rajul Tyagi.