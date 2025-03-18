Despite complaints, Hathras prof remained chief proctor: Principal

Despite complaints against him for sexually exploiting women students, Rajneesh Kumar, a senior professor at a degree college in Hathras district, remained chief proctor of the institution over the years, Seth Phool Chand Bagla (PG) College principal Mahaveer Singh Chonkar confirmed on Monday. The professor has not turned up at the college since March 11 when the institution was closed for Holi, the principal said. (For representation only)

Kumar has been elusive since March 13 when a case was registered against him.

A resident of Chaman Vihar Colony in Hathras city, the accused professor has his roots in Javra village in Mant tehsil of Mathura district. Police teams were sent to possible hideouts, including his village in Mathura, but he was not found there. Police search continued, said officials privy to the matter.“This is not the first time that Prof Rajneesh Kumar was made chief proctor of college. He had been chief proctor repeatedly during the tenure of past principals also,” the principal said on Monday.

Chonkar did not recollect the exact date, but admitted that a complaint was lodged against Rajneesh Kumar in the past but he was not proven guilty.“The matter was enquired upon at different levels, including probe by internal committee of the college but charges were not proved and he continued as faculty member and chief proctor,” the principal said.

“We have suspended prof Rajneesh Kumar once the case was registered against him and are cooperating with the police,” the principal added. The professor has not turned up at the college since March 11 when the institution was closed for Holi, the principal said. The 59-year-old professor’s wife runs a playgroup school, people familiar with the matter in Hathras.

Backed by the college, he became head of the department of geography and remained chief proctor for six years, regaining the position in 2023.He allegedly sexually exploited women students by promising good grades and jobs.

Superintendent of police (Hathras) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the professor was elusive since the case was registered and three teams have been constituted for his arrest.“’We are trying to identify the victims and produce them before magistrate to record their statement,” Sinha said.

The accused professor, Rajneesh Kumar allegedly recorded obscene videos, 59 of which were leaked online, according to the police. Additional superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Singh on Monday said the police were tracking these videos but most of them are found to have been deleted.

The FIR against the professor was lodged after information was given by UP State Women Commission on receiving an anonymous complaint from a victim addressed to the Prime Minister, chief minister, and other authorities.The complaint contained 12 explicit photos, wherein the professor was seen behaving inappropriately with students.