Despite decline in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases, districts wary about easing curbs

After Mumbai, several other districts that qualified for level one of unlocking, are adopting a cautious stand, and are unlikely to ease the lockdown rules significantly, fearing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The downward trend in new Covid-19 cases in the state continued on Saturday too, with the state recording 8,912 cases, which included Mumbai’s 676.

Though Mumbai graduated to level one on the basis of the oxygen bed occupancy and positively rate, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to ease restrictions, insisting that the situation would not be fully in control till the new cases reach to a minimum.

Thane, too, adopted a similar cautious approach. Though it qualified for level one from level two, Thane has continued with restrictions, with malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons and wellness centres allowed to operate only at 50 % capacity. Jalgaon, Buldhana and Washim districts, which saw significant drop in positivity rate and bed occupancy also continued with the ongoing restrictions, instead of relaxing them further.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, opined that the restrictions should not be eased. “The districts may graduate to higher levels, but these are just parameters. The local administration is the best to assess the situation, or else we’ll slip down to a lethal third wave,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Pune, which is in level 3, has imposed a weekend lockdown. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also hinted that those travelling out of Pune district will have to quarantine themselves for 15 days once they are back.

Dr Amin Kaba, who practises in several private hospitals, said reopening at this stage would spell disaster. “We should learn from the first wave and understand that reopening at this stage will lead to surge in the cases. We need to open only when a substantial amount of people get vaccinated,” said Dr Kaba.

There are 36 districts in Maharashtra, of which 25 are in level one, eight in level three and three (Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri) in level four.

As per a state government notification issued earlier this month, level one means shops can operate at regular timings, restaurants, malls and theatres will be reopened and allowed to operate during regular timings with full capacity. Workplaces will be allowed to have 100% attendance and both marriages and funerals will not have restrictions on the number of attendees. However, the Maharashtra government is adopting a cautious approach and is reluctant about unfettered access.

On Saturday, 234,379 tests were conducted in the state, while 10,373 recoveries were recorded.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 132,597, with Mumbai having the highest count of 18,788 patients, followed by Pune (18,108). The total number of Covid-19 recoveries from the outbreak has now reached 5,963,420, while the toll stands at 117,356, with Pune leading with 15,994 deaths. Mumbai has recorded the second-highest death toll (15,279) after Saturday’s 13 deaths.