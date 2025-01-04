Devotee safety at Mahakumbh will be ensured over water, land and sky: DGP

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar visited Prayagraj on Saturday to inspect extensive security arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025 and review the security setup ahead of the massive spiritual gathering. DGP Prashant Kumar reviewing security arrangements in Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

During his visit, he held a review meeting with senior officials and emphasised that the safety of devotees remains the top priority for state police. Addressing the media, he assured that security preparations had been completed across all levels.

He said, “Following the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, comprehensive security measures have been implemented. On the main bathing days, the state police is committed to safeguarding devotees on land, water and sky.”

“Around 40 to 50 crore people are expected to attend the 45-day event, including a significant number of international devotees,” he added.

Emphasizing the use of state-of-the-art technology to ensure a secure and seamless experience for devotees at Mahakumbh 2025, Kumar highlighted deployment of advanced equipment and systems.

He informed that interceptors have been deployed, a large number of tethered drones are in operation, and an anti-drone system has also been installed. “Our water security has been significantly strengthened compared to the previous Kumbh,” he said.

The DGP also underscored the importance of coordination with railways, ensuring efficient crowd movement for the massive influx of visitors. Additionally, he assured proactive measures were being taken to secure cyber infrastructure during the event.

“We are closely working with skilled agencies to safeguard cyber systems, ensuring vigilance against potential threats,” he added.

Addressing concerns about potential threats, DGP Prashant Kumar stated that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) para commando team had been deployed in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025.

“We are closely monitoring all types of threats and treating them with utmost seriousness. Action is being taken through departmental coordination and control room surveillance,” he assured.

The DGP highlighted that a seven-tier security system has been established for Mahakumbh, with a comprehensive security cordon extending from international and interstate borders to the Kumbh area. Additionally, he noted that 40% more security personnel have been deployed compared to the previous Kumbh.

Earlier, the DGP inspected Civil Lines police station before proceeding to VIP Ghat, where he observed a joint mock drill conducted by police teams. He later travelled to the Sangam by boat to review security arrangements and performed achamana (ritual purification) at the site. He also witnessed a mock drill conducted by the ATS.

During his visit, he paid respects at Bade Hanuman temple and inaugurated SSP Kumbh office, where he conducted a detailed inspection. His security review extended to the Akshayvat police station, where he interacted with constables and inspectors.