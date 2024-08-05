Devotees throng KV temple on third Monday of Sawan

Lakhs of devotees worshipped at Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of Sawan month. Devotees queue up at Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

Till 6pm, 2,49, 657 devotees had visited the temple, as per reports.

As soon as the doors of the temple opened after Mangala Aarti, Kashi echoed with the chants of Har Har Mahadev. A red carpet was laid to welcome the devotees of Shiva, while administrative officials, including divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and chief executive officer the Temple Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, showered flowers on the devotees of Lord Shiva.

The devotees had started gathering in Kashi from Sunday night itself.

Tight security arrangements were in place as a huge number of kanwariyas also reached Kashi on the day.

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agrawal inspected Dashashwamedh Ghat and adjoining areas and instructed the cops to stay alert.

Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Lane offered holy water collected from 84 ghats and 12 kunds mixed with Nag Kesar to Baba Kashi Vishwanath as per tradition amidst chants of Har Har Mahadev.

Under the banner of Vishwanath Gali Vyavasayee Sangh, the group of traders of Vishwanath Gali gathered at Chittaranjan Park near Dashashwamedh Ghat. They collected water from 84 ghats of Kashi along with 12 ancient mythological ponds of Kashi namely Chakra-Pushkarni (Manikarnika Ghat), Lolark Kund (Assi), Kurukshetra Kund (Bhadaini-Assi), Kree-Kund (Ravindrapuri Colony), Mandakini Kund (Companybag), Durgakund (Durgamandir), Ramkund (Shri Nagar Colony), Laxmi Kund (Laxma), Surajkund (Pandriba), Pitarkunda (Lallapura), Pishachmochan (Maldahiya), Dwarkakund (Shankuldhara), said a trader Siddharth Bharadwaj.

Thereafter, the traders with their families reached Kashi Vishwanath Temple via Singh Dwar and performed jalabhishek and offered prayers.

Varanasi south MLA Neelkanth Tiwari was the chief guest at the Jalabhishek event which was led by Mahant Shankar Puri Ji Maharaj, chief priest of Shri Annapurna Math Temple, Kashi.

Prominent among those present were Ramesh Tiwari, Kamal Tiwari, Pawan Shukla, Bhanu Mishra, Raju Bajoria, Sunil Sharma “Munshi”, Rishi Jhingaran, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Rajesh Devvanshi, Abhishek Keshari, Manoj Prajapati Vishnu Kasera, Pratik Devvanshi, and Naveen Kasera.