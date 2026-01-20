Cyber police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Bhopal in connection with a cyber fraud case in which ₹10.50 lakh was allegedly extorted from a 73-year-old resident of Tundi through a WhatsApp video call, officials said on Tuesday. Dhanbad cyber police arrest Bhopal man in digital arrest case

The case was registered at the cyber police station on January 8, 2026, after the victim reported that unidentified cyber criminals threatened him by falsely claiming that he was involved in serious offences such as money laundering and pressured him to transfer money into multiple fake bank accounts.

Giving details at a press conference held at his office, rural superintendent of police Kapil Chaudhary said, “The victim was contacted through a WhatsApp video call and was intimidated in the name of digital arrest.” He added that the fraudsters posed as officers of agencies such as the ED and CBI to create fear.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of the in-charge of the cyber police station. Following the investigation, the SIT arrested Arun Ahirwar (26) from Bhopal, who was identified as the account holder linked to the transaction trail.

Police said the accused received ₹5.50 lakh of the extorted amount in accounts opened using allegedly forged documents. “Around ₹5 lakh was withdrawn through cheque from a bank branch and distributed among associates,” the rural SP said.

A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and trace the remaining money trail.

.