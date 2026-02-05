Dhanbad mayoral poll heats up: Sanjeev Singh, Agarwal file nomination

The municipal election battle in Dhanbad gathered momentum on the final day of nominations as former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh entered the mayoral fray, asserting that the contest is not being fought on party lines. On the same day, BJP-backed candidate Sanjeev Agarwal also filed his nomination, turning the civic race into a high-profile contest. Sanjeev Singh after filing his nomination on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

Singh reached the Dhanbad Collectorate early with a large group of supporters, drawing significant public attention. His nomination came amid heightened political activity in the coal belt region, with thousands of supporters from different camps assembling during the procession.

Speaking to the media after filing his papers, Singh said, “My family has been serving the people of this region for a long time. I am contesting this election in the interest of the public. The overall development of Dhanbad is my primary goal.” Addressing questions over contesting separately despite BJP backing another candidate, he added, “This is not a party-based election. Anyone can contest, and party lines do not apply here.”

Nearly two hours later, Agarwal also filed his nomination in the presence of senior BJP leaders and party workers. Among those present was Jharkhand BJP state president Aditya Sahu, along with MP Dhullu Mahto and MLA Raj Sinha, as a large gathering of BJP supporters accompanied the candidate.

Sahu made the party’s stand clear, stating, “The BJP-supported mayoral candidate is Sanjeev Agarwal, and he will emerge victorious. While the civic polls are technically non-party, the organisation will not tolerate indiscipline. The party will review the conduct of leaders after the nomination withdrawal process.”

The development has added a layer of political tension within local BJP circles, as multiple leaders with party links have entered the contest despite the organisation officially backing Agarwal.