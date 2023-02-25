PRAYAGRAJ Hearing a bail plea relating to a live-in-relationship, the Allahabad High Court observed that it is difficult for a woman to live alone after her live-in relationship falls apart. “The Indian society at large does not recognise such relationship as acceptable. The woman, therefore, is left with no option but to lodge FIR against her live-in partner, like in the present case,” said the court. When the woman became pregnant with his child, the accused allegedly refused to marry her. (HT Photo)

It is alleged that the applicant -- Aditya Raj Verma -- was in a live-in relationship with the complainant woman for about one and half years. The woman was earlier married to another man. She has two sons from her first marriage. When the woman became pregnant with Verma’s child, the accused allegedly refused to marry her.

Subsequently, the woman lodged an FIR against her estranged live-in-partner under sections 376 (rape) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at the Kotwali police station in Azamgarh.

Appearing on behalf of the applicant, his counsel submitted that the woman willingly entered into the live-in relationship with the applicant. “She was capable of understanding the consequences of such a relationship and there is no allegation that the relationship started with the promise of marriage. The applicant has been falsely implicated in this case. He is lodged in jail since November 24, 2022, and has no criminal history to his credit,” argued the applicant’s counsel.

After hearing both sides, Justice Siddharth granted bail to the applicant observing, “After hearing the rival contentions, this court finds that this is one case where the disastrous consequences of live-in relationship have come to the fore.” The bench added, “Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. The bail application is allowed.”