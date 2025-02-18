Two people, including a manager of a private bank, were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, for duping a woman of ₹2.80 lakh in January. The accused posed as police officers and placed the victim under digital arrest through an international call. DIGITAL ARREST: Private bank manager, aide dupe Agra woman of ₹ 2.80L, arrested in Kota

“A complaint was received by Cyber Cell of Agra Police, in which the victim alleged that she was placed under digital arrest by callers posing as police officers. They accused her of being involved in drug trafficking and money laundering,” stated Suraj Rai, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) at Agra Commissionerate.

“An investigation led by assistant commissioner of police Aditya resulted in the arrest of two people, identified as Arif and Divyansh Gehlot, from Kota in Rajasthan. Gehlot, a manager at a private bank, and his associate Arif initially received ₹2.80 lakh in their account,” stated Rai.

“The investigation traced the money trail to three accounts outside India, which are now under surveillance for further recovery. So far, ₹80,000 has been returned to the victim after court orders, and efforts are on to recover the remaining amount,” claimed Rai.

Both accused were arrested were presented before the court on Monday and were sent to judicial custody after being booked under relevant provisions of cyber crime laws.

The successful police team was awarded a cash prize of ₹25,000, informed DCP at press briefing held at police lines on Monday here in Agra.