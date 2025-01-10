Digital Khoya-Paya Kendras to aid pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025

The state police have established ten state-of-the-art digital ‘Khoya-Paya (Lost and Found) Kendras’ across the Mahakumbh area as part of efforts to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the event, said a government spokesperson. Tents put up as part of preparations for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 (PTI)

Information about lost and found people will be digitally recorded at these centres, and informers will receive a computerised receipt for reference.

These centres are equipped with facilities including waiting rooms and medical rooms to provide immediate assistance to devotees. A separate refreshment area has also been arranged for women and children.

Additionally, all centres feature 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system to display live updates about lost and found persons and items. The centres will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes for Mahakumbh.

Information will also be shared on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to increase the chances of locating missing persons and lost items.

To manage the large influx of devotees, additional director general (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar stated that every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

The main model centre, located at the western end of the Sangam Return Route, will be staffed with five employees on regular days and nine during peak bathing festivals to manage crowds effectively and ensure smooth operations.

The centres have been designed to maximise efficiency in handling lost persons and items.