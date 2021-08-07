Home / Cities / Others / Discus throw finalist at Tokyo gets rousing reception at NIS Patiala
Kamalpreet being felicitated. The district sports department organised a special function outside the NIS campus in Patiala, where Kamalpreet, accompanied by her coach, had come to meet young athletes. (PTI)
Discus throw finalist at Tokyo gets rousing reception at NIS Patiala

Kamalpreet Kaur had finished sixth at the discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. She thanked her fans, coach and the public for the love and support she had received.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Patiala Olympic finalist in discuss throw, Kamalpreet Kaur, received a rousing welcome during her visit to the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala on Saturday. She had finished sixth at the discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The district sports department organised a special function outside the NIS campus, where Kamalpreet, accompanied by her coach, had come to meet young athletes. “I am indebted for the love and support being showered on me, since qualification for the Olympics. I need to work upon multiple areas to overcome stress and pressure in such big events,” she said, adding that government and the athletes have to work together to prepare for an event like the Olympics.

She thanked her parents and coaching staff for providing all support and pushing her to qualify for the finals. Her coach Rakhi Tyagi, who couldn’t accompany her to Tokyo, said, “Kamalpreet’s hard work and consistency worked for her, as she did intense training sessions with dedication.”

After a meeting with the NIS athletes, she left for her village, Kabarwala, in Muktsar.

