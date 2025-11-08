District authorities continue floodplain compliance drive with Tugalpur clearance amid NGT directives

GREATER NOIDA: Officials from the Greater Noida authority’s project and land department along with the local police on Thursday carried out a demolition drive against encroachments in around 40,000 sqm of government land in Tugalpur floodplains, officials said on Friday. Photo for representation (HT photo)

The action comes in the backdrop of directions from the district administration and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to remove illegal constructions in notified floodplain zones. According to officials, a group of private developers had begun carving out plots and erecting structures in Tugalpur’s floodplains — land that falls within the submerged area and is not permitted for construction.

Acting on instructions from chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar, the teams began the operation around 9am and continued for nearly two hours. Seven JCB machines and three dumpers were used to flatten structures and reclaim the land, officials said.

Ram Nayan Singh, officer on special duty (land records), Greater Noida authority, said: “Floodplain areas are environmentally sensitive, and cannot be used for any form of construction. Following the directions, we have cleared encroachments in Tugalpur and are keeping close watch to ensure no fresh violations occur.”

Officials said that the exercise was part of a wider effort to safeguard floodplains and prevent illegal colonisation.

“NGT has clearly directed that no form of construction can be permitted in the floodplains. Despite prior notices, some developers continued encroaching on notified land. The encroachments have now been completely removed,” Singh said, adding that the land in the area has now been taken back into the authority’s possession.

Sumit Yadav, additional CEO of the authority, cautioned that any future violations in the notified Greater Noida area would invite strict legal action, including demolition and prosecution. “Residents are advised to verify land details with the authority before making any purchase to avoid being trapped by unauthorised developers,” Yadav said.

District officials, meanwhile, reiterated that all floodplain constructions remain under watch following NGT’s directions. The administration has instructed concerned agencies to ensure that encroachments along riverbeds and submerged zones are cleared in coordination with development authorities.