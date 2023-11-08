District Cooperative federation limited secretary caught taking bribe

Vigilance officials on Tuesday caught secretary of District Cooperative Federation Limited red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 for renewal of license of fertilizer selling centre. An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been taken into custody, officials said. (Pic for representation)

Vigilance officials said that they received a complaint from one Alok Kumar of Phulpur. Alok said that he runs a fertilizer selling centre at Silokhara in Phulpur area and its license was ending on November 8. Alok approached the District Cooperative Federation secretary Krishna Chandra Tripathi for renewal of his license. However, Tripathi demanded ₹20000 in return of renewing the license and said if the amount is not paid then the license would be cancelled and allotted to some other person.

On Alok’s complaint Vigilance officials carried out investigations and found the complaint to be true.

On Tuesday, Vigilance officials accompanied Alok to the District Cooperative Federation Limited office. As soon as secretary Krishna Chandra Tripathi accepted the cash, vigilance officials carried out a raid and caught him red-handed at his office. Officials said an FIR has been registered against him under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, Kaundhiyara police here on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized a large quantity of illegal firecrackers from their possession. The firecrackers were being brought from illegal firecracker factories to be sold during Diwali.

Sub-inspector at Kaundhiyara police station Jagdish Tripathi said acting on a tip off, the police team nabbed Trilokinath Kesarwani and Ramu Kesarwani of Akhoda village. Six sacks full of firecrackers were recovered from their possession. The firecrackers were illegally smuggled and were to be sold during Diwali. The accused were being questioned further in this connection. An FIR has been registered against them under Explosive Act, Tripathi said.

