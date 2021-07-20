District-level teams to check illegal sewage discharge in Haryana

Faced with a challenge to tap millions of litres daily (MLD) sewage discharge from industrial units, the Haryana government has now decided to form district-level committees to ensure immediate check on illegal discharge.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held under the chief secretary and directions have been issued to all deputy commissioners to form joint committees at district level involving officials from the state pollution control board.

As per information, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had taken up the issue of illegal discharge in repeated meetings and the urban local bodies department was also alerted in this regard.

The monitoring committees will conduct raids and take action against the errant industrial units found releasing untreated effluent illegally.

HT has learnt that the HSPCB was also planning to provide incentives to volunteers, who will provide secret information about people involved in releasing illegal discharge.

“As per the recommendations, every DC will constitute an inspection team at local level and the teams will help to put a check on the illegal effluents,” said HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan.

On cash incentives to informers, he said as of now, the HSPCB has taken up the issue with the Panipat DC as maximum cases of illegal discharge are being reported from there. “I have asked the Panipat DC to involve some volunteers. We will give cash awards for information on illegal discharge and the informers’ identity will be kept a secret,” he added.

He said this initiative could also be extended to other districts if the DCs of other districts also work on it.

Putting a complete check on industrial and domestic waste discharge into Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers remains a tough task for the authorities in state as the issue was deeply discussed in the meeting of the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) held on April 28.

As per proceedings of the meeting, it was observed that of 126 locations identified along Yamuna river as sources of pollution, action plan is pending for 34 locations. Also, of 255 locations identified along Ghaggar, action plan is pending for 69 locations.

Slow progress of laying of sewerage network in Ambala city-Ambala Sadar, Kaithal, Jakhal Mandi, Hisar, Jagadhari-Yamunanagar, Palwal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Karnal and Bahadurgarh was also noted.

Of 100.5 MLD being discharged at 155 locations, only 48.15 MLD from 90 locations has been diverted and the work is yet to be started at 18 locations in the Yamuna catchment area.

In the Ghaggar catchment area, of total 42.25 MLD being discharged from 56 locations, only 21.08 MLD from 28 locations has been diverted and the work has not started at 14 locations.