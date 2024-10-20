Diwali deadline for admin to make Ggm a cleaner city: Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram: Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, in his first meeting with the district administration after being sworn in as a cabinet minister, sent a clear message to those found negligent in their civic duties that ultimately leads to a dip in Gurugram’s cleanliness ranking, officials said. Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh at a meeting along with Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and city police chief Vikas Arora in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The newly-inducted minister indicated that those unwilling to perform their duties should either shape up or face action. He set a deadline for improvement by Diwali, urging officials to focus on waste management, controlling plastic pollution, and ensuring that the city remains free from encroachments and traffic jams. “Those involved in corruption or negligence will not only lose their official positions but could also end up behind bars,” he warned.

The meeting, held at the Mini Secretariat, included a discussion on the city’s developmental plans. Singh stressed the need for proper drainage systems before road repairs or construction and pointed out that footpaths should be repaired before road work begins. He also instructed that no road improvements should take place without first ensuring that effective drainage systems are installed. Further, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must provide written satisfaction reports to verify that development work meets the required standards, he said.

“We must work towards aligning Gurugram’s image with its global status,” Singh said, highlighting the importance of prioritising cleanliness and aesthetics in the city. He also directed officials holding dual responsibilities to relinquish one of their roles by Diwali to ensure full dedication to Gurugram’s development.

The minister’s warnings came after public feedback, which indicated dissatisfaction with some long-serving officials. Singh made it clear that there will be no compromise in Gurugram’s development, especially concerning waste collection, debris disposal, and road beautification. Drainage system upgrades, traffic management, and addressing encroachment were identified as critical areas needing immediate attention.

Singh also mentioned specific locations, including the Ghata T-Point to NH-48 and Hilton Road in Sector 50, where he directed officials to prioritise water drainage systems and road development. Additionally, he instructed the police to work out a solid action plan to manage the city’s growing traffic and ensure it remains free from jams.

Singh referenced cities like Indore and Kota, which are highly ranked in the Swachhata Index, as models for Gurugram. He recommended that officials visit these cities to learn from their urban management strategies and implement similar systems in Gurugram. He called for collaborative efforts from both the district administration and the public to boost the city’s cleanliness ranking.

Tackling Encroachments

The minister also addressed ongoing anti-encroachment drives in the city, expressing concern over recurring encroachments in areas that had already been cleared. He directed Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora to ensure that encroachments do not return after being removed. If they do, the respective SHO will be held accountable.

The meeting included key officials from various departments, all tasked with ensuring Gurugram’s transformation into a cleaner, more organised city.