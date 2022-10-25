Diwali firecrackers trigger communal clash in Vadodara

At least 20 people were arrested following a communal clash over the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali at Panigate in Gujarat’s Vadodara early on Tuesday.

“There was some misunderstanding between groups of Hindus and Muslims that led to the clash. The situation is under control,” said Vadodara police commissioner Shamsher Singh.

K K Makwana, an inspector at the Panigate police station, said there were no reports of any serious injuries in the clash that took place around 12:45am on Tuesday.

“A sky-rocket cracker hit a motorbike and led to clashes between the two groups. The vehicle was damaged after catching fire. A stone-throwing incident was reported and police are investigating it. About 20 people have been arrested so far.”

Makwana said that one person allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from a building. “Further investigation is underway.”

On October 3, 40 people were arrested after clashes erupted between groups of Hindus and Muslims over the hoisting of flags near Vadodara’s Savli. They were all released and the flags were taken down.