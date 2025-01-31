Gurugram: Continuing its drive against illegal construction and violations in DLF phases 1 to 5 residential areas, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said that it has issued show cause notices to 650 property owners in DLF phase two for violating norms and carrying out illegal commercial activities. DLF 2: DTCP issues notice to 650 property owners over violations

The enforcement department said that it had carried out a survey of over 15,000 houses in DLF phases 1 to 5 in November and December last year.

The department had carried out the survey on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which had directed it to look for violations in residential areas of DLF phases 1 to 5 and take action against them, after an RWA had filed a petition.

DTCP officials said that following the directions of the court, they conducted a survey of the entire area and found that there were nearly 4,000 houses in which several violations were found.

District town planner, Amit Madholia, said that they have issued notices to 650 plot owners in DLF phase 2. “We have issued show cause notice to 650 plot owners who have violated rules and have carried out illegal constructions, made changes in houses after obtaining occupation certificates of running commercial activities. The action has been taken in accordance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he said.

Madholia said that according to the Haryana Urban Development Act 1975, notices have been issued to these house owners and they have been instructed to file a reply within seven days. “If the reply is not satisfactory, then restoration orders will be issued. After this, the department can take action such as sealing, cancelling the occupation certificate of the houses and even carry out demolition,” he said.

DTCP officials said that they will also write a letter to the revenue officials of the concerned tehsils and ask them not to register the property deeds of these houses and floors.

“We have issued show cause notices to property owners in DLF phase 2 and earlier the same was done against violators in DLF phase 1, DLF phase 3 and phase 5,” said Madholia.