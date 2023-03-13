DM asks people to ensure due diligence before buying property

LUCKNOW District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on Friday urged people to ensure due diligence before buying a plot, flat, shop, or any other property. His statement comes in the wake of several cases where consumers realised that the map (or layout) of the property they bought was not approved by concerned authorities. In absence of a layout, there is risk of forgery, said the DM. (HT Photo)

Many builders and property dealers in the city are selling apartment complex flats and shops without getting the layout of the group housing society passed from the Lucknow Development Authority or Awas Vikas, said the DM. He added that people often feel ditched after purchasing houses, flats, and plots without approved maps.

Therefore, the DM has appealed to the residents not to purchase plots from the builders unless they have a layout submitted to the development authority. In absence of a layout, there is risk of forgery, the DM pointed out.

In this context, an LDA official said, “As many as 121 residential societies, 50 row houses societies, and 1,600 apartment complexes are illegal in Lucknow. A list of such societies selling plots, flats and houses illegally can be found on the LDA site as well. The authority has identified them by conducting a survey. Out of these, 21 illegal group housing societies have already been demolished.”

According to LDA secretary Pawan Kumar Gangwar, “One must conduct a thorough investigation before buying a plot, flat, shop, or a row-house. First of all, check whether the land where you are buying the plot is included in master plan 2031 or not. Then, ask for the layout and approved map passed by the development authority or housing development from the property dealer. Also, check the veracity of the registration number in RERA of the society and the project.”

One can always match the society in which you are buying the plot with the illegal society list on the website. Those who cannot do this, can get the khasra number of the society’s land checked in the office of LDA or Awas Vikas, added the officer.

Meanwhile, LDA VC Indramani Tripathi has given instructions to put notice boards on the plots of illegal housing societies. However, due to the collusion of JEs and supervisors with property dealers, builders, these boards are not installed at most places. In such a situation, people are not getting correct information before buying plots, houses etc. He added, “The details of 121 illegal residential societies selling their plots, flats, etc without approval of layout have been sent to the government for further action.”