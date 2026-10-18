Hilary Swank pregnant at 52: Gynaecologist shares what women must know about pregnancy after 40

She's not the only one. Katrina Kaif welcomed her first child with Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, at 42. Sienna Miller welcomed her third child after 40, as did Deepika Padukone. Forty-plus motherhood suddenly feels normal.

It's hopeful and powerful: but is it the full story? We asked Dr Geetanjli Behl, associate director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Medanta, Gurugram, if shifting social timelines means biological timelines have shifted too. "Pregnancy after the age of 40 is receiving increasing attention, with more public figures sharing their experiences of becoming parents later in life," she said.

"These stories have opened up conversations about fertility, reproductive choices and changing family timelines. For many women, the possibility of having a child in their forties offers hope. However, while pregnancy at this age is possible, it is important to understand the medical realities, potential risks and role of timely healthcare," she added.

In several countries, births to women in their forties have become more common over recent decades, noted Dr Behl. "However, patterns vary across countries, and an increase in births among older women does not mean that fertility itself is improving with age. A woman's reproductive potential generally declines as she gets older, particularly after the mid-thirties. This is largely because the number and quality of eggs decrease over time," she shared.

Translation: More 40-something births does not mean higher fertility at 40. It means more attempts, more assistance, and more awareness. Can you still get pregnant naturally in your 40s? Yes. Is it the same as at 30? No.

"Yes, natural conception is possible in the forties, including after the age of 45, as long as ovulation and other reproductive factors permit it," Dr. Behl clarified. "However, the chances of conception generally decline significantly with age, and pregnancy becomes less likely as menopause approaches," she said.

And IVF isn't a magic undo button: "Fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), may offer additional options. Success depends on several factors, including ovarian reserve, overall health and whether a woman's own eggs or donor eggs are used. IVF using donor eggs may improve the likelihood of pregnancy for some older women, but it does not eliminate the medical risks associated with carrying a pregnancy at an older age."

Here's myth Dr Behl wants to bust ASAP: "It is also important to understand that ovarian reserve tests cannot reliably predict an individual's chances of natural conception on their own. A fertility specialist can assess personal circumstances and recommend appropriate investigations."