New Delhi, A 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar in a conspiracy by a man who wanted to marry his wife, with police claiming that the accused hired two minors for ₹2 lakh to carry out the killing. Delhi: Ex-pizza delivery executive gets man killed in hope of marrying widow; 2 minors among 7 held

Delhi Police has arrested five men and apprehended two minors in connection with the murder of Manish Yadav, who was shot dead near 4.5 Pushta area on October 13.

According to police, the alleged conspiracy was unearthed through the analysis of CCTV footage, technical evidence, financial transactions and sustained interrogation.

According to investigators, the prime accused, Umesh Maurya, was acquainted with Yadav and his wife. Maurya, who has a strained marriage with a divorce petition pending in court, allegedly wanted to eliminate Yadav to marry his wife.

Maurya, who works as a supervisor in the luggage department through a private vendor and has also worked as a pizza delivery executive, with the help of his associate Vivek Singh, allegedly engaged the two minors to execute the murder for ₹2 lakh, police said.

The other accused have been identified as Anand, Nitin alias Narender and Bhim Singh, besides the two minors, police said.

A PCR call was received at Sonia Vihar police station around 9.10 pm on October 13 regarding a man being shot at 4.5 Pushta area. A police team reached the spot and learnt that Yadav had been taken to the Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the initial inquiry, the caller, Vivek Singh, told police that two bike-borne men had shot Yadav in the head at close range, they said.

A case under Sections 103 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered.

During the investigation, police found discrepancies in Singh's account, which led them to scrutinise his role, they said.

Police alleged that Maurya had called Yadav to the spot shortly before the shooting. Investigators subsequently uncovered an alleged conspiracy involving Maurya, Singh, Anand and their associates to eliminate Yadav.

According to the police, Maurya was an old acquaintance of Yadav and his wife.

Maurya's marriage was reportedly strained, and a divorce petition was pending in court. He allegedly wanted to marry Yadav's wife and planned to eliminate him to pursue the relationship, police claimed.

Maurya and Singh allegedly engaged the two minors to carry out the killing for ₹2 lakh. They allegedly arranged a pistol through Bhim Singh, a resident of Jharoda Majra in Burari, and procured cartridges from another person in Usmanpur. A motorcycle was also arranged through an associate whose identity is yet to be established, police said.

Investigators further alleged that Vivek retained the weapon, ammunition and motorcycle, while most payments linked to the arrangements were made through online transactions.

An earlier attempt to execute the plan was allegedly made on October 10, when Maurya went to Rohini to bring Yadav to Sonia Vihar, while one of the minors waited near 4.5 Pushta area. The plan could not be carried out as Yadav declined to return home, police said.

On the day of the murder, Maurya allegedly contacted Yadav to find out his whereabouts and learnt that he had gone to Noida with his sister for her examination.

Maurya, Vivek and Anand allegedly waited near 4.5 Pushta area, while the two minors remained nearby on a motorcycle. Anand was tasked with alerting the alleged shooters when Yadav arrived, police said.

To bring Yadav outside his residence, Maurya allegedly asked him to return ₹1,000 and transferred ₹100 to him through UPI, requesting that the amount be returned in cash. When Yadav came outside to hand over the money, the two minors allegedly shot him in the temple, police said.

After the shooting, Maurya allegedly helped Yadav towards his residence, from where neighbours took him to the hospital. The motorcycle was later abandoned in the Yamuna Khadar ridge area, while the weapon was allegedly returned to Vivek, police said.

The alleged weapon supplier, Bhim Singh, was also apprehended and claimed that the pistol belonged to his deceased brother, police said.

The investigation also revealed multiple UPI transactions allegedly made by Vivek Singh to one of the minors suspected of firing at Yadav. Police are examining the financial trail alongside CCTV footage, witness accounts and forensic evidence to establish the roles of all those involved.

Among the accused, Vivek Singh reportedly has a law degree and claims to be an advocate. He also performs religious ceremonies and rituals as a priest and healer, police said.

Maurya works as a supervisor in the luggage department through a private vendor and has also worked as a pizza delivery executive, they said. Anand, a Class 10 dropout, had previously worked as a food delivery executive and had been working with Singh for around five months.

Bhim Singh works as a cleaner at a private gym in Kamla Nagar, while Nitin works as a contractual data entry operator in the Education Department.

Nitin allegedly facilitated a meeting between Bhim Singh and Vivek Singh and received money on behalf of the former, police said.

A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.