Delhi Police identify 37 accounts for misleading content on EC protests, file FIRs

Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs against social media users for allegedly spreading misinformation, rumours and fabricated videos amid the ongoing protests against the Election Commission (EC) in the Capital. Students and citizens raise slogans as they conduct a march from the Press Club of India under the banner ‘Reclaim Jantar Mantar’, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The police said they have identified more than 37 accounts, including over 17 linked to right-wing groups, for allegedly circulating misleading content, officials aware of the details said.

The officials added that the police have also issued takedown notices to more than 17 social media handles, including those linked to right-wing groups, and initiated action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and other laws for allegedly inciting the public and disrupting law and order.

According to the police, some right-wing accounts circulated posts and reels targeting protesters and portraying the demonstrations in a misleading manner. Other accounts allegedly shared fabricated content claiming police brutality against the protesters. Investigators are examining the posts and videos to establish their authenticity and identify those responsible, the officials said.

In an FIR registered at the New Delhi cyber police station, the police wrote to social media platform X seeking details of a user accused of uploading fabricated videos. In the letter, seen by HT, the police said the content was being circulated to disrupt public order and sought information to identify the account holder.

In a separate case, a man has been arrested allegedly creating AI-generated images depicting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat and a woman journalist, to falsely suggest the latter was being harassed, the officials said. Investigators found that the images were artificially generated, they added.

Earlier this month, the woman journalist filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station, accusing Bhagat of sexual harassment. Police later registered an FIR against the woman on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhagat, who alleged she and her colleagues subjected him to “public humiliation and casteist slurs” while he was discharging his duty during the protest.

The police are monitoring social media platforms for misleading posts linked to the protests and are examining accounts suspected of circulating fabricated content.