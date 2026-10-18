Delhi Police identify 37 accounts for misleading content on EC protests, file FIRs
According to the police, some right-wing accounts circulated posts and reels targeting protesters.
Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs against social media users for allegedly spreading misinformation, rumours and fabricated videos amid the ongoing protests against the Election Commission (EC) in the Capital.
The police said they have identified more than 37 accounts, including over 17 linked to right-wing groups, for allegedly circulating misleading content, officials aware of the details said.
The officials added that the police have also issued takedown notices to more than 17 social media handles, including those linked to right-wing groups, and initiated action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and other laws for allegedly inciting the public and disrupting law and order.
According to the police, some right-wing accounts circulated posts and reels targeting protesters and portraying the demonstrations in a misleading manner. Other accounts allegedly shared fabricated content claiming police brutality against the protesters. Investigators are examining the posts and videos to establish their authenticity and identify those responsible, the officials said.
In an FIR registered at the New Delhi cyber police station, the police wrote to social media platform X seeking details of a user accused of uploading fabricated videos. In the letter, seen by HT, the police said the content was being circulated to disrupt public order and sought information to identify the account holder.
In a separate case, a man has been arrested allegedly creating AI-generated images depicting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat and a woman journalist, to falsely suggest the latter was being harassed, the officials said. Investigators found that the images were artificially generated, they added.
Earlier this month, the woman journalist filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station, accusing Bhagat of sexual harassment. Police later registered an FIR against the woman on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhagat, who alleged she and her colleagues subjected him to “public humiliation and casteist slurs” while he was discharging his duty during the protest.
The police are monitoring social media platforms for misleading posts linked to the protests and are examining accounts suspected of circulating fabricated content.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More