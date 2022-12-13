Home / Cities / Others / DM Ayodhya urges shopkeepers to cooperate with road-widening project

DM Ayodhya urges shopkeepers to cooperate with road-widening project

Published on Dec 13, 2022 09:31 PM IST

Meanwhile, the DM has also directed the 10 teams involved in demolition of shops to fix a compensation for shopkeepers.

For days now, confrontation between shopowners and their tenants has become a routine in Ayodhya. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday issued an appeal to shopkeepers and houseowners to cooperate with the ongoing road-widening project. His appeal comes in the wake of the resistance by traders, who are opposing the demolition of shops for the road-widening project.

Notably, the shopowners, who have received their compensation, are largely favouring the drive but the shopkeepers, who run rented shops, are opposing the demolition. Therefore, the Ayodhya DM has urged shopkeepers and shopowners to resolve their disputes amicably.

For days now, confrontation between shopowners and their tenants has become a routine in Ayodhya. As road widening project is progressing, shops are being demolished to widen the roads in the temple town. A majority of the shops, where compensation-related disputes is causing issues, are located on the 13-km stretch of Ram Path from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. Around 500 shopkeepers will be displaced from this stretch of the road.

Meanwhile, the DM has also directed the 10 teams involved in demolition of shops to fix a compensation for shopkeepers. Also, concerned officials have been asked to ensure the rehabilitation of these shopkeepers so the road widening project could be completed as per schedule.

