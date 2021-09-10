DMCH, Ludhiana observes World Suicide Prevention Day

The department of psychiatry of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) observed World Suicide Prevention Day. The college conducted various activities such as poster making, slogan writing, extempore debate, role play, and essay writing competition for MBBS batch 2018 and the BSc nursing students of DMCH College of Nursing. Around 150 students participated in them.

Prem Kumar Gupta, secretary of DMCH managing society, was the chief guest. Principal Dr Sandeep Puri, medical superintendent Dr Ashwini Chaudhary, Dr Sandeep Sharma, dean academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal, and principal college of nursing Dr Triza Jiwan were also present.

Gupta said that mental health issues are common these days, and due to the pandemic, people get anxious and face serious mental issues.

Principal Dr Sandeep Puri said that suicidal tendency is a mental health issue and it is preventable.

Dr Ranjive Mahajan, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, highlighted the theme ‘Creating hope through action’.

Dr Mahajan said that somebody dies by taking their own life every 40 seconds, and almost 8,00,000 people die by suicide every year across the world.

According to Dr Navkiran S Mahajan, professor department of psychiatry, it is also important to understand the suicide warning signs, which include negative views about the self, drastic change in mood and behaviour, frequently talking about death, substance abuse, making suicide threats, a sense of hopelessness.

Dr Jiwan said as responsible members of society, each one of us can do something for persons dealing with suicidal thoughts.

In the poster-making competition, Sarushi Sharma stood first, Navneet and Parneet Kaur second, and Kashish and Shivani Mattu third. In slogan writing, Ruchi Virpal stood first, Pavleen Kaur second, and Kawaljeet Kaur and Harsimran Kaur third.

In essay writing, Puja Sharma stood first, Amisha and Ishpreet Kaur second, and Rohin Kansal third.