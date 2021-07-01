DMRC builds its first-ever underground integrated parking at Dhansa

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon open its first ever underground integrated parking facility, which will come up at the upcoming Dhansa bus stand metro station on the Grey Line (connecting Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand), said senior Metro officials on Thursday.

Metro officials said the Dhansa bus stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand corridor will be the first ever underground metro station of the network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking vehicles.

“The parking facility will be integrated with the main station area, where vehicle users will be able to park their cars and two-wheelers and then proceed to the concourse of the station directly using lifts and escalators,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

Officials explained the Dhansa bus stand station has been designed as a four-level underground structure, with the platform at the bottom—at an approximate depth of 18 metres, followed by the concourse, and then an entire floor for parking above it.

The parking facility will have space for about 110 cars and 185 two-wheelers and will be connected to the station by lifts and escalators. The design has also made provision for property development activities at the ground level.

“The parking facility will benefit local residents as the adjoining areas are extremely congested with very little space for parking vehicles. There will be two entry/exit facilities, which will connect the parking lot both with the surface above and the platform below. The Delhi Metro currently operates parking lots in about 100 metro stations across the network,” said DMRC officials.

The 4.3km Dwarka-Najafgarh section on the Grey Line is already functional and was opened for public in October 2019. However, a small section of the corridor, extending the line up to Dhansa bus stand located at the Delhi-Haryana border, is still under construction. The DMRC on Thursday said the work on the 1.8km stretch connecting Najafgarh with Dhansa bus stand is “almost complete”. Metro officials said the section connecting to Dhansa bus stand maybe made operational by July end.

“With the completion of this section, the Dwarka-Dhansa bus stand Grey Line corridor will be 6.1km long with four stations. This extension will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. All efforts are being made to open the Najafgarh - Dhansa bus stand section sometime later this month after complying with all statutory requirements,” said Dayal.