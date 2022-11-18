Doctor arrested for allegedly raping and cheating nurse in Tripura district

A 32-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly raping and cheating a nurse on the pretext of marriage at Teliamura in Tripura’s Khowai district, police said on Friday.

The accused doctor was posted at a government hospital in Teliamura while the nurse is posted at another hospital in Agartala in Agartala.

In preliminary investigation, police found that both the doctor and nurse came in contact with each other on social media a year ago.

Later, they got into a relationship wherein the doctor allegedly raped her under the pretext of marriage.

The woman later filed a complaint at West Agartala police station on Wednesday after which the accused was charged for rape, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and cheating, said police.

“The case was later forwarded to us. On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the doctor on Thursday,” said officer in-charge of Teliamura police station Subrata Chakraborty.

The accused was sent to judicial custody till December 1.