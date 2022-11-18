Pune:17-year-old girl alleges rape by her father, uncle

Pune Police on Thursday launched a probe after a 17-year-old girl hailing from Uttar Pradesh alleged that she was raped by her father, uncle and sexually molested by her grandfather on several occasions from 2016 to 2018.

The incident came to light after the girl recently narrated her ordeal before members of the Vishakha committee on sexual harassment of her college in Pune, where she is currently studying.

The police said that based on the girls complaint, her 49-year-old father has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Police said that, in her complaint girl alleged that when she was at her hometown in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2018, she was raped multiple times by her uncle and also molested by grandfather.

In April 2018, after returning to Pune, the girl wrote a detailed letter to her father informing about incidences happened with her in Utter Pradesh. However, instead of acting against tormentors, the father also raped her on several occasions when her mother was not at home till November 5, 2022.

A case in this regard was registered on Wednesday with a police station in Pune city under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).