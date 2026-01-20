Unidentified assailants shot dead a rural doctor in Samastipur district on Monday night, police said. The victim, identified as Lalit Kumar Sahu (45), was killed in a targeted attack near his house in Sohma village under Bithan police station area. Doctor shot dead in Samastipur village

According to police, Sahu, who used to travel from village to village treating patients, was returning home after attending to a patient when the incident occurred. As he reached an embankment near his house, two bike-borne miscreants intercepted him. One of the attackers reportedly got off the bike, pulled out a pistol and rained bullets on him.

“Three bullets hit him in the head, leading to his death on the spot,” police said, adding that seven empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.

Hearing the gunshots, villagers rushed to the spot but found that the attackers had already fled. Sahu was found lying in a pool of blood. His family members were informed, and the police were alerted soon after.

Rosera deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Sinha could not be reached for comment. “The motive behind the murder is not clear at this stage. The investigation is underway, and an old enmity could be one of the reasons. The family members are in shock and have not been able to provide detailed information. We are examining all possible angles, and efforts are on to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” said Bithan station house officer Prakash Chandra Raju.