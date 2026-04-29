Doctors at Gkp hospital save boy after iron rod injury

: A team of doctors at Subhash Chandra Bose District Hospital carried out a difficult emergency surgery late on Monday night and saved the life of a 13-year-old boy impaled by an iron rod. Police said further investigation is under way. Officials added that quick action by residents, police and doctors helped save the child. (For representation only)

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the Tiwari Pur police station area. The boy, Harsh Srivastava, son of Adarsh Srivastava, was flying a kite on the roof of his under-construction house when he lost his balance and fell onto an exposed iron rod.

The rod pierced his chest and came out through his neck, leaving him seriously injured. A neighbour, Akash, quickly informed the police. Officers reached the spot and found the boy trapped on the rod. With help from local residents, they carefully cut a large part of the rod and rushed him to the district hospital, leaving a section inside his body to avoid further injury.

Chief medical superintendent Dr VK Suman said doctors examined the child as soon as he arrived. “The boy was conscious and stable. He had no breathing difficulty,” he said. A team of four surgeons was formed and the boy was taken straight to the operation theatre. Dr Suman said the rod had passed through vital areas, making the surgery highly delicate. However, no major artery or organ sustained serious damage. He said the timely arrival at hospital and the decision not to remove the rod earlier played a key role in saving the child’s life.

Dr Suman also warned that such objects should never be removed outside a hospital, as it can cause severe bleeding. The boy is now stable and under close observation.

Police said further investigation is under way. Officials added that quick action by residents, police and doctors helped save the child. The incident has also raised concerns over unsafe rooftops and exposed construction material in residential areas during kite-flying activities.