Now, nagar nigam carries out drive to catch stray dogs on AMU campus

After a retired doctor was mauled to death by stray dogs while on a morning walk on the lawns of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday, three teams of dog catchers from the Aligarh Nagar Nigam visited the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Monday and caught about 10 dogs. Nagar nigam caught around 10 stray dogs on the AMU campus. (HT File)

“The Nagar Nigam teams of dog catchers will carry out more such drives in residential halls, including the Abdullah Hall of Residence for girls,” stated the press statement issued by the public relations office of AMU.

In a meeting held at the office of registrar Mohammad Imran (IPS) held on Monday, health officer Dr Ali Jafer Abedi apprised the officials concerned about the dog menace on the university campus. Dean students’ welfare Prof Abdul Alim, proctor Prof Mohammad Wasim Ali, and prabhari nagar swasthya adhikari, Aligarh Manoj Kumar attended the meeting.

Dr Abedi said that the dog catcher teams carried out their operation in the areas covering Sir Syed House, RCA Hostel, Department of Wildlife Sciences, MM Hall, and Medical Colony. He said that the nagar nigam authorities have assured that dog catching operations will be carried out on the university campus periodically and all possible help will be provided to the university administration.

It may be recalled that a retired doctor was mauled to death by stray dogs while on a morning walk on the lawns of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday. The 65-year-old was talking on his mobile phone when he was surrounded and attacked by a pack of strays.

“The body was found on the lawn of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday morning where locals come for morning walk. Keys of a two-wheeler and a mobile phone were found nearby. Later, the deceased was identified as Dr Safdar Ali Khan, who had retired from a government job in Kasganj,” said Pravesh Rana, in-charge of Civil Lines police station.

Later in the day, students of the university staged a protest at Bab-e-Syed gate, seeking effective measures to check the menace of stray dogs turning deadly day by day. They alleged students have been bitten by these stray dogs time and again but the authorities paid no attention.

“We have forwarded an application against this dog menace and today a life has been claimed. There should be a solution to this,” an angry student said on Sunday, on condition of anonymity.