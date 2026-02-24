Shimla, The management of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities here on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to the sanitation supervisor and sanitation workers after a dog was seen carrying an amputated human leg in its mouth near the hospital, officials said. Dog runs away with amputated human leg near AIMSS, hospital issues notice to sanitation workers

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday and triggered panic among people, is doing the rounds on social media. When the hospital security staff tried to take away the limb from the dog, it got aggressive and fled, leaving behind the amputated leg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the hospital authorities ordered the constitution of a fact-finding committee comprising Nursing Superintendent Leelawati, Nodal Officer Rajesh Verma, and Matron Leela Bodh, the officials said.

The committee was tasked with investigating the matter, fixing responsibility and identifying lapses to prevent recurrence of such incidents. It was asked to submit its report by 5 pm on Tuesday.

According to the committee's report, a patient's leg was amputated above the knee on February 19 under the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department.

"The amputated limb was properly packed in a biomedical waste bag and stored in the Biomedical Waste complex at AIMSS for disposal by the authorised agency, Enviro Engineers," it said.

"However, on the night of February 21, while shifting biomedical waste to the BMW complex, sanitation workers reportedly left the door of the waste complex open and unattended. It is suspected that during this time, a stray dog managed to pull the amputated limb out of the packed waste bag. The next day, an empty waste bag was found outside the BMW complex," it added.

The report further revealed that sanitation workers attempted to trace the missing limb but were unsuccessful. It was later recovered from the dog.

Based on the report, the hospital management has sought explanations from the sanitation supervisor and sanitation staff and stated that further disciplinary action will be taken based on their responses, the officials said.

Additionally, the sanitation contractor has been directed to strictly adhere to biomedical waste management protocols and the disposal agency has been instructed to ensure timely clearance of biomedical waste from the hospital premises in accordance with prescribed guidelines, they said.

