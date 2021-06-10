Don’t give mobile phones to girls: SWC member

Agra Member of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission (UPSWC) Meena Kumari has advised parents to not give mobile phones to girls as they talked to boys and then eloped with them. According to her, the mother of a girl was responsible for the deeds of her daughter.

Meena Kumari was in Aligarh on Wednesday to listen to women’s complaints. Later, when she interacted with the media, she was asked about increasing crimes against women.

“Society should also be held accountable for increasing crimes against women. Families should keep a watch on where their daughters are going and mixing with what kind of boys. Parents should keep a watch on the mobile phones of their girls,” she suggested.

“It has been seen that girls talk on mobile phones with boys and then elope with them. There are many such cases where girls have married after such conversations on mobiles,” she said.

“I would appeal to families to not give mobile phones to girls and if given, then vigil should be maintained. Mothers in particular should keep an eye on the daughters as all that is happening is the outcome of laxity by mothers,” said Meena Kumari.