Drain work to control floods in Chennai to be completed soon: CM Stalin

Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:07 AM IST

CM Stalin said he had inspected several areas in south Chennai last week and visited many localities where the stormwater drainage works were taken up in north Chennai

CM Stalin inspected the execution of stormwater drainage works and desilting activities that were taken up at estimated cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167.08 crore in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas by the water resources and highways departments. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the stormwater drainage work, initiated as part of the flood mitigation in Chennai, and desilting work are progressing satisfactorily and would be completed soon.

The chief minister, who has been showing interest in completing the works before the north-east monsoon invigorates, said he had inspected several areas in south Chennai last week and visited many localities where the stormwater drainage works were taken up in north Chennai.

“Nearly 70 to 80 percent work has been completed in south Chennai. Today I inspected north Chennai where the works were affected due to rains. The work will be completed in about 15 days or one month,” the chief minister told reporters after the inspection.

He inspected the execution of stormwater drainage works and desilting activities that were taken up at estimated cost of 167.08 crore in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas by the water resources and highways departments.

The IMD has predicted that the north-east monsoon is likely to start by the fourth week of October.

Meanwhile, the government has readied 121 multipurpose shelters to accommodate 113,000 people in the coastal districts in case of emergency during the monsoon, revenue minister K K S S R Ramachandran had said.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
