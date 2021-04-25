DRDO’s Covid hospital in Panipat will have direct pipeline for oxygen supply

Three days after the Union government announced the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up a temporary 500-bedded hospital for Covid-19 patients in Panipat and Hisar, a join team of officials of the district administration and DRDO inspected sites in Panipat.

The hospital will be set up near the Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery due to availability of oxygen within the plant. The officials inspected two sites but final decision has not been taken yet.

However, officials of the Panipat district administration said that there is a strong possibility that the hospital will be set up in the panchayati land of Bal Jattan village.

There is possibility that patients will come from Delhi and the medical staff will be arranged by the Union government from Delhi and nearby hospitals.

As per information, the hospital will be set up by the central government and funds will be allocated by the Centre.

In a press statement issued by Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmendra Singh, around 1.5km pipeline for round-the-clock oxygen supply will be connected to the hospital from the refinery and the blueprint has already been finalised.

He said that the work on setting up of the hospital will start soon.

In a tweet, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that two hospitals of 500 beds each are in the process of being set up. The Chandimandir-based Western Command has been asked to provide doctors and medical staff and work will start immediately.