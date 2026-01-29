Kaimur and Rohtas police, in a joint operation, arrested dreaded Maoist Ram Pravesh Bind alias Pravesh Ji from Kaimur district on Wednesday night, officials said. Dreaded Maoist arrested in Kaimur

The arrest was made from the Maoist’s native village Chhotka Lohara, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chainpur police station in the district.

Pravesh was wanted in several cases, including murder, kidnapping, attacks on security forces, destruction of construction company machinery, and violations of the Arms Act in Rohtas and Kaimur districts. He had been absconding for the past nine years. Police said he was also wanted in the brutal murder of a tribal youth at Goria village under the Darigaon police station area of Rohtas district.

According to police, on the evening of March 1, 2017, a Naxal squad led by sub-zonal commander Anil Kushwaha alias Sandesh reached the hilly Goria village and demanded food and shelter for the night. An educated tribal youth, Jitendra Kumar Singh Kharwar, opposed their presence and forceful demands, and mobilised villagers to resist them.

Angered by his resistance, the Naxals called the youth out of his house, where Sandesh and Pravesh shot him dead. The deceased’s father, Umashankar Singh Kharwar, later lodged an FIR at Darigaon police station against six named and three unidentified Naxals, including Sandesh and Pravesh.

Sandesh was subsequently arrested, but Pravesh had remained on the run despite several joint raids by Rohtas and Kaimur police. He repeatedly managed to evade arrest, Rohtas superintendent of police Raushan Kumar said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that Pravesh was planning to visit his native village to attend a ceremony, Rohtas SP informed Kaimur SP Hari Mohan Shukla and requested immediate action to arrest him.

Following this, Kaimur SP constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bhabua Manoranjan Bharti. The team, along with Chainpur SHO Vijay Prasad and police personnel, conducted a night operation and cordoned off Pravesh’s house.

The Maoist attempted to flee but was overpowered and arrested. Rohtas police were informed about the arrest, and Darigaon SHO Mitesh Kumar later reached Chainpur police station to take custody of the accused after completing legal formalities, the SDPO said.