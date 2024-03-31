 DRI officials seize gold worth ₹6.6 crore from Odisha toll gate - Hindustan Times
DRI officials seize gold worth 6.6 crore from Odisha toll gate

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 11:30 AM IST

DRI officials said the recovered gold along with vehicle were seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act

A team of sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized gold weighing around 9,180 grams and worth 6.44 crore from Manguli toll plaza in Cuttack district, officials said on Saturday.

DRI officials said 65 pieces of gold valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,44,46,164 were recovered from a cavity in the vehicle.
DRI officials said they had received information on March 28 about two persons carrying gold smuggled from a foreign country by a car through Manguli toll gate near Cuttack.

While searching the vehicle, 65 pieces of gold valued at 6,44,46,164 were recovered from a cavity in the vehicle.

“Recovered gold along with vehicle were seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. A detailed probe is underway,” a senior official of DRI said.

However, the destination of the smuggled gold is yet to be ascertained.

