DRI officials seize gold worth 6.6 crore from Odisha toll gate

A team of sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized gold weighing around 9,180 grams and worth ₹6.44 crore from Manguli toll plaza in Cuttack district, officials said on Saturday. DRI officials said 65 pieces of gold valued at ₹ 6,44,46,164 were recovered from a cavity in the vehicle.

DRI officials said they had received information on March 28 about two persons carrying gold smuggled from a foreign country by a car through Manguli toll gate near Cuttack.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While searching the vehicle, 65 pieces of gold valued at ₹6,44,46,164 were recovered from a cavity in the vehicle.

“Recovered gold along with vehicle were seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. A detailed probe is underway,” a senior official of DRI said.

However, the destination of the smuggled gold is yet to be ascertained.