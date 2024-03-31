DRI officials seize gold worth ₹6.6 crore from Odisha toll gate
DRI officials said the recovered gold along with vehicle were seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act
A team of sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized gold weighing around 9,180 grams and worth ₹6.44 crore from Manguli toll plaza in Cuttack district, officials said on Saturday.
DRI officials said they had received information on March 28 about two persons carrying gold smuggled from a foreign country by a car through Manguli toll gate near Cuttack.
While searching the vehicle, 65 pieces of gold valued at ₹6,44,46,164 were recovered from a cavity in the vehicle.
“Recovered gold along with vehicle were seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. A detailed probe is underway,” a senior official of DRI said.
However, the destination of the smuggled gold is yet to be ascertained.