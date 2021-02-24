Driver dead as 2 trucks catch fire after collision in Ludhiana

A driver was charred to death after two trucks caught fire following a head-on collision on Raikot Road in Jagraon on Monday night. As per eyewitnesses, the collision took place as the trucks were trying to avoid hitting a car in front of them.

The victim was identified as Manak Singh, 35, of Dharampura village of Mansa. Eyewitnesses said the victim remained stuck in the truck after fire broke out. It took the firefighters over an hour-and-a-half to douse the flames. The driver of the other truck, however, managed to flee the spot after the mishap.

Sadar station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector (SI) Parwinder Singh said that one of the trucks, loaded with bricks, was coming from Jalandhar side while the other truck, filled with sand, was coming from Jagraon side. The trucks collided on Raikot road and immediately caught flames. Police, with the help of the fire brigade and locals, doused the flames and rescued the driver but he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC were initiated on the statement of Gurdeep Kaur, wife of the victim, said the SHO.

He added that the cops are trying to trace the driver of the other truck to know his version of events.

Traffic affected on stretch

Meanwhile, traffic on the stretch remained affected till Tuesday morning till the cops removed both trucks, which were completed gutted.

Some locals said that immediately after the mishap, they had tried to sound the fire brigade of Jagraon municipal council but the number was unreachable. They had to physically rush to the fire brigade office to inform the firemen. They further alleged that upon enquiry, they came to know that the fire brigade’s number was disconnected due to non-payment of bills.

Sanjay Bansal, executive officer of Jagraon municipal corporation, said there was some technical problem in the phone on Monday night. On Tuesday, the problem was rectified, he added. He also refuted claims that the phone was disconnected due to non payment of bills.