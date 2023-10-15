Drug trafficking case: Arrested sub-inspector terminated; 4 other cops suspended

Four police personnel of Gorakhpur and Maharajganj district were suspended on Saturday for their alleged involvement in charas smuggling. Besides, one police sub-inspector Ravindra Shukla posted at Gorakhpur summon cell who was arrested on Thursday evening was terminated by IG Ravindra Gaur on Saturday. hey were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) and the sub-inspector was suspended by IG Zone J Ravindra Gaur on Friday evening after a tweet from SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The four other police personnel including sub-inspector Vipendra Mall, head constable Ashutosh Kumar Singh, KK Singh and Vidyasagar were suspended on Saturday afternoon by SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh Kumar on the revelation made by terminated sub-inspector Ravindra Shukla.

On Thursday evening, sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar Shukla, who was posted at the summon cell of Gorakhpur district was arrested with 35 kg of charas along with his associate Kulveer Singh, a resident of Surajkund colony. They were arrested near Dharamshala Bazar by the police station incharge of Shahpur, Shashi Bhushan Rai after input from Maharajganj police.

The accused had confessed to their crime and informed police that marijuana was to be supplied to the drug smugglers. They were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) and the sub-inspector was suspended by IG Zone J Ravindra Gaur on Friday evening after a tweet from SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SSP Gorakhpur Dr Gaurav Grover said that the Gangster Act would be imposed on them and said that the value of the recovered intoxicant was around ₹2 crores in the international market.

Earlier on Friday, Maharajganj district police had arrested a youth in a village near the Sunauli border and recovered 15 grams of Heroin from his possession.

SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh said that district police along with Shastra Seema Bal have launched an intensive operation on Thursday at the Indo-Nepal and U.P-Bihar border to check on the smuggling of intoxicants.

Two inter-state smugglers held with 6 quintals marijuana

In a joint operation of Deoria police and special task force (STF), two youths were arrested on Saturday with over 6 quintals of marijuana worth ₹3 crores.

SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma confirmed that two drug smugglers had been arrested under Khu-Khundu police station and have been identified as Uday Bhan Singh, a resident of Banda district and Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bhatni Deoria. Police are tracing the other gang members and the Gangster Act will be imposed against them, he added.

CO Shreyash Tripathi said on the inputs received, police stopped a container and recovered the marijuana being transported from Assam to be delivered to Haryana. The seized article is worth 3 crores, he added.

ABDUR REHMAN

