Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned paan vendor, Jaishankar Tiwari, owner of the famous paan shop Muchchad Panwala, in connection with a 200-kg marijuana seizure, in which a British national and two sisters from Bandra were arrested on January 9.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development. Till the time of going to the press, NCB had not concluded Tiwari’s questioning. He has not been arrested.
Late on Monday evening, the agency said it has found some quantities of drug stored in a warehouse owned by Tiwari. The drug has been sent for testing. NCB officers are probing the case further and are conducting more raids.
Muchchad Panwala is located at an upscale Kemps Corner locality and has several famous clients. Tiwari’s family has been running the business for more than six decades.
Tiwari was summoned for questioning after NCB discovered that the drug seized from British national Karan Sejnani’s home was supplied to Tiwari, said officers.
NCB had arrested Sejnani following a specific input, after the agency seized around 340 grams of marijuana stored in three parcels from the office of a courier service company in Bandra. They raided Sejnani’s flat at Khar and found 194.6kg of imported strains of marijuana. After his interrogation, officers raided the home of Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala in Bandra and found a small quantity of drugs. They were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents demand road repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Freedom 251’ scam kingpin arrested again, this time for duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar incident effect: Civic body steps up checks, all low quoted tenders will be scrutinised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC in clean-up mode for Punjab CM’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox