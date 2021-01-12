Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned paan vendor, Jaishankar Tiwari, owner of the famous paan shop Muchchad Panwala, in connection with a 200-kg marijuana seizure, in which a British national and two sisters from Bandra were arrested on January 9.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development. Till the time of going to the press, NCB had not concluded Tiwari’s questioning. He has not been arrested.

Late on Monday evening, the agency said it has found some quantities of drug stored in a warehouse owned by Tiwari. The drug has been sent for testing. NCB officers are probing the case further and are conducting more raids.

Muchchad Panwala is located at an upscale Kemps Corner locality and has several famous clients. Tiwari’s family has been running the business for more than six decades.

Tiwari was summoned for questioning after NCB discovered that the drug seized from British national Karan Sejnani’s home was supplied to Tiwari, said officers.

NCB had arrested Sejnani following a specific input, after the agency seized around 340 grams of marijuana stored in three parcels from the office of a courier service company in Bandra. They raided Sejnani’s flat at Khar and found 194.6kg of imported strains of marijuana. After his interrogation, officers raided the home of Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala in Bandra and found a small quantity of drugs. They were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.