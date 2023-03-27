Drugs worth 32 cr seized in Assam’s Karimganj & Cachar; 5 arrested: Police

Drugs including heroin and Yaba tablets, worth ₹32 crore were seized on Sunday night in Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts on Sunday night in two separate incidents, police officials said. Investigations are under way in both the cases. (HT photo)

A suspected drug peddler along with his two associates were arrested in Karimganj, police said.

The superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das said the consignment was coming from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl and the peddlers wanted to transport it to Bangladesh through Agartala.

“The heroin and Yaba tablets were kept in secret chambers in a vehicle carrying Tripura’s registration. Around 2.9kg heroin and 80 thousand Yaba tablets were recovered. The price of these narcotics will be around ₹30 crore,” Das said.

The three arrested persons have been identified.

The vehicle was intercepted at Karimganj bypass.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring district of Cachar, two suspected drug peddlers, including a 50-year-old woman, have been arrested while transporting brown sugar.

Suspected brown sugar worth ₹2 crore was recovered from a house on Sunday night, police said.

Two drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from Sonabarighat bypass area.

The superintendent of police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta said both of them are from the same family.

“We caught the 50-year-old woman and another family member red handed while smuggling drugs. We are investigating the matter further to recover more amount,” Mahatta said.