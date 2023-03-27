Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF siezes 6.2 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 27, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The on-duty BSF personnel opened fire at the drone carrying the heroin near Toor village, which falls under the Amritsar district, but it managed to retreat

Border security force (BSF) personnel recovered 6.2 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near Toor village, which falls under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.

The recovered heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar. (HT Photo)
The on-duty personnel opened fire at the drone, but it managed to retreat.

Sharing details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On March 26, 2023, at 9.36 pm, our troops deployed at the border, heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Toor village in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing.”

“Further, on March 27, 2023, during a thorough search of the area, the BSF troops recovered six big packets of heroin, weighing 6.2 kg, contained inside a bag and a bike without a number plate, from the wheat field of the village,” he added.

