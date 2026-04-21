Aizawl, Drugs worth ₹465 crore were destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said. Drugs worth ₹465 cr destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai

The drugs had been seized by the police from various locations across the district bordering Myanmar between March and October 2025 and were cleared for destruction by the district court, they said.

The destroyed contraband included 35.85 kg of heroin valued at ₹71.70 crore, 490.89 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹392.71 crore, and 4.74 kg of alprazolam valued at ₹94.8 lakh, taking the total estimated value to ₹465.36 crore, they added.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aaquib said drugs worth ₹117 crore were destroyed in the district last year and described this year's operation as a major achievement reflecting intensified enforcement efforts by the police.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to curb drug abuse and called for stronger awareness campaigns to keep youth away from narcotics.

He also appealed for public cooperation in identifying and apprehending those involved in the illicit trade.

"As Champhai grows in popularity as a tourist destination, it is essential to maintain a clean and safe environment so that visitors see the beauty of the district rather than the shadow of the drug trade," he said.

Officials said Champhai police registered 147 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2025, leading to the arrest of 260 persons, including 58 Myanmar nationals.

Seizures last year included 38.47 kg of heroin, 622.4 kg of methamphetamine, 5.16 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 3,000 kg of caffeine, 4.47 kg of alprazolam, and small quantities of cough syrup, they said.

Between January 1 and April 20 this year, police registered 47 NDPS cases and arrested 76 persons, including 22 Myanmar nationals, they added.

During the same period, police seized 8.266 kg of heroin, 76.245 kg of methamphetamine and 10.259 kg of crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

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