Drunk govt clerk opens fire over small dispute, held

A government employee posted as a clerk in the Bikramganj block office was arrested on Monday night allegedly for firing blanks in an inebriated state over a parking dispute with a neighbour at the Gaurakshani locality in Sasaram. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, claimed to be the district president of a state-level employees association, said police.

Late on Monday night, locals informed the superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti about the incident. A police team was rushed to the spot and arrested him with two firearms. A medical test confirmed that he was drunk, police said.

According to the police, Kumar owns licences of a rifle, a pistol and a revolver. He had also posted photographs depicting himself as a don on social media.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Excise Act with the town police station.

The investigating officer has been directed to send a request to the district magistrate for cancelling Kumar’s licences of firearms, SP Ashish Bharti said.