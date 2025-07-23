DTCP issues restoration notices to 60 houses in Sushant Lok 2

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issued restoration notices to owners of 60 houses in Sushant Lok 2 for illegal constructions and operating commercial establishments in violation of rules, said officials. The department had earlier issued show cause notices to the property owners and after finding that replies submitted by them were not satisfactory, the restoration notices were issued. An aerial view of Sushant Lok-1 colony, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As per DTCP officials, one week’s time has been given to the property owners to take corrective measures and if these are not taken then the department will carry out a sealing drive.The drive will be carried out after the period of 10 days is over, and no corrective measures are taken by violators.

The properties will be sealed and access will be denied. To get a property, de-sealed, the owner has to pay a hefty fees, said DTCP officials.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that a restoration order has been issued to owners of 60 houses for illegal constructions and running commercial activities in violation of urban development rules. “The department has issued notices to 34 property owners for construction in stilt and in rear and front setbacks. Notices have also been issued to 26 property owners for operating illegal commercial establishments in residential properties,” said Madholia, adding that they conducted physical inspections of more than 1000 residential properties in Sushant Lok 2 last month and issued around 300 notices to property owners in the colony.

“The department has received complaints from local residents of private colonies at different forums and it was decided to conduct surveys on the ground and identify violators. Construction in violation of rules and running commercial establishments in residential areas puts immense pressure on the infrastructure and causes a lot of nuisance to the residents. We will not allow rampant violations and action is being taken,” said Madholia .

Seema Rajput, a resident of Sushant Lok 2 said that the action against residents should not be arbitrary. “Rules should be implemented in a humane manner and these should not impact the livelihood of people. Systems should be out in place to enforce development rules,” said Rajput.

As per DTCP officials, the violations that are being found in residential buildings include unauthorized commercial activities, such as offices, showrooms, gyms, clinics, battery shops, grocery outlets, and department stores, among others.

Pawan Yadav, president of Sushant Lok 1 and 2 RWA said that more time should be given to property owners to submit replies, and cases of individual property owners should be reconsidered as they are minor violations. “Action against commercial activities in residential areas should be uniform and fair. If these activities are causing problems to residents then we can’t condone these,” said Yadav.

“We are analysing the replies submitted by property owners from other private colonies also and soon restoration notices will be issued after proper scrutiny. The positive side of this enforcement campaign is that several property owners have voluntarily agreed to stop commercial activities and also agreed to remove illegal constructions,” said Madholia.