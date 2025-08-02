DTCP team razes illegal structure inside Gurugram condominium

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished an illegal meeting hall built in the common area of the Emmar Palm Hills Society in Sector 77, which had been constructed by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the society, DTCP officials said. An enforcement team from DTCP demolishing an illegal structure within Emaar Palm Hills Society which was constructed in violation of rules at Sector 77 in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

They said that the meeting hall was constructed without any permission from the department, and it was also not part of the approved plan of the condominium.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that the department had received a complaint on the CM Window, in which it was mentioned that an illegal structure had been constructed inside the condominium in violation of the rules by the Palm Hills Condominium Association. “The matter was probed and notices were issued to the RWA to take corrective measures but no satisfactory reply was submitted. On Friday, a team of the enforcement wing demolished the meeting hall as it was in violation of rules,” he said.

Madholia also said that there has been a tendency among the RWAs to approve construction of structures, or make changes in the condominiums without any permission from DTCP, which is the competent authority. “These illegal constructions or changes are in violation of the approved layout plan of the project and are carried out without any permission. We will take stringent action against such violations and request the RWAs to approach the department before making any such change or construction inside the condominium,” he said.

The complainant also alleged that this illegal construction has been carried out in close proximity to a high-speed diesel (HSD) storage facility, which significantly heightens the risk of a fire-related disaster. “This is a direct violation of safety norms prescribed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, which mandate specific safety distances, restricted access, and emergency provisions for diesel storage near residential structures,” the complaint said.

Amit Mudgil, president, Palm Hills Condominium Association, Sector 77, however refuted the allegations and said that they had not received any notice from the department regarding the violation. “A small meeting hall was constructed by the RWA for senior citizens as there is no facility for them inside the condominium. We did not receive any notice and the enforcement department demolished it suddenly,” he said.