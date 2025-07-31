DU scraps mandatory Generic Electives for minor subjects

Delhi University (DU), in a recent move, has scrapped the provisions that required students to take certain mandatory Generic Electives (GE) subjects if they wanted to pursue a particular discipline as their minor. The university had come up with the provision of mandatory GEs to “raise the academic standard”. (HT Archive)

A notification, dated Tuesday, mentions, “...Regarding the provisions of mandatory Generic Electives (GEs), it is notified that there shall not be any mandatory requirement for the students to choose any particular GEs to make such discipline a minor for the purpose of seeking admission in the postgraduate programme in that discipline in the university.”

A senior official told HT that while under the provision of Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF 2022) students can choose a discipline as their major along with a simultaneous discipline as their minor, the university had come up with the provision of mandatory GEs to “raise the academic standard”.

“Following implementation of UGCF, the university decided that each department will have a list of mandatory GEs. Students would have to choose at least three from this list and they could choose four more papers from anywhere in the list of GEs, to get a minor in that discipline and be able to pursue their post graduation in that later,” said the senior official.

The official added, “This has been done away with because admission through CUET does not mandate such a thing and students are anyway sitting for an entrance test.”

The notification reiterated the same and mentioned, “…students who wish to make himself/herself eligible to apply for a postgraduate programme in the ‘Minor’ discipline…, may choose any GE out of the pool of GEs offered to them.”