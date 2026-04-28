Dudhwa maintains 132 water bodies to shield wildlife from summer heat

: With temperatures rising across the Terai region, Dudhwa National Park has launched a major campaign to keep wildlife in Dudhwa National Park and the adjoining Kishanpur sanctuary hydrated and healthy during the summer. The animals in the area include tigers, bears, elephants and swamp deer (barasingha). (HT Photo)

The animals in the area include tigers, bears, elephants and swamp deer (barasingha). Although the summer season in Dudhwa officially runs from February 15 to June 15, intense heat has arrived early this April. Meteorologists have warned that temperatures may rise further in the coming weeks.

To ensure enough water for animals, the park administration is not depending only on natural water bodies such as Bankey, Kakaraha, Amha, Bhadi and Jhadhi tals in Dudhwa and Kishanpur.

Dudhwa deputy director Jagdish R told Hindustan Times that a network of 132 water bodies has been maintained across tourist and core zones. These include dozens of artificial water holes to stop animals from leaving the forest in search of water.

He said around three dozen solar-powered pumps are refilling the water bodies. Water tankers and pumping sets have also been deployed where needed. Jagdish R said no unusual animal behaviour has been seen so far. Field teams are regularly monitoring wildlife, while veterinary experts remain on standby for immediate help.