Duo posing as sages cons Panchkula woman of gold earrings

Posing as sages having “occult powers”, two youths conned a 46-year-old woman of her gold earrings in Sector 16 on Tuesday. Panchkula Police booked the unidentified accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. (iStock)

The victim, Kamlesh, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, told police that she was walking from her house to Sector 11 for work around 10 am.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

As she reached Aggarwal Bhawan in Sector 16, two youths approached her, asking for directions for Hanuman Temple. Engaging her in a conversation, they set a piece of paper on fire by “blowing on it” to demonstrate their “occult powers”. They then asked her to remove her gold earrings and hand them over. After taking the earrings, they threatened her to walk away without looking back or her children will die. Scared, she followed their directions, only to realise she had been tricked after they fled with her earrings.

Police launched a probe to nab the accused after booking them under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.