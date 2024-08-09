Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Sikkim; no reports of casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the Himalayan state of Sikkim in northeast India on Friday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was centred at Soreng at a depth of about 10km. Representational image.

Even though there have been no reports of any deaths or injuries, tremors were felt across Sikkim and north Bengal.

Sikkim has been hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains at multiple places since June and July. Several areas, mostly in north Sikkim, are still cut off from the mainland.

In October 2023, the state was hit by a devastating flash flood triggered by a glacial lake outburst of South Lhonak Lake located at an altitude of 5245m in north Sikkim. The 1,200 MW Teesta Urja dam exploded when the flood water and the debris hit it downstream.

More than 100 people were killed and many were reported missing downstream as River Teesta flooded its banks. At least 33 bridges were washed away.