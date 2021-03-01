IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST

An eatery owner’s son, who was wounded in a suspected militant attack on February 17, succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Sunday. Aakash Mehra, 25, whose father owns the popular eatery Krishan Dhaba, had been attacked outside the shop near UNMOGIP office at Dalgate. He was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

Srinagar superintendent of police Haseeb Mughal told HT, “Akash died on early Sunday morning.”

Nazir Choudhary, the medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, said, “He had suffered bullet injuries on his chest and was on ventilator support. He breathed his last around 3am.”

Police have already arrested three persons suspected to be involved in the attack.

Kashmir inspector general (IG) Vijay Kumar said that on February 19, police had recovered the bike and pistol used in the attack. He said the three who have been rounded up were “newly recruited” militants.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo expressed his condolences. “Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra, who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba, has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her shock. “Shocked & saddened to know that Akash Mehra who ran Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by militants. May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” she said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
others

‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Gauba is said to have told officials of all states and union territories to expedite vaccination of priority groups and closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
others

Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On February 9, the PM had given an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter had retired from the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A complete blockade of the National Highway-7 by villagers in Fazilka in protest against the setting up of a distillery by a politically influential family at Hiran Wali village entered 14th day on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
others

Phase-3 of Covid-19 vax: Mumbai civic body selects 8 centres for Day 1

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
To get the shots at private hospitals, citizens have to register on the Co-WIN app, which will be open from 9am on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of 400cr for Thackeray memorial

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
others

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body asks Bhandup, Powai societies to ban gatherings

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:44 AM IST
According to BMC’s data, S ward, under which Vikhroli, Bhandup and Powai are located, has eight of the 12 active containment zones in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
others

70-year-old woman’s throat slit at her Kalyan apartment

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:21 AM IST
A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat late Saturday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Panic gripped Jugiana in Sahnewal after children playing cricket discovered a man’s mutilated body at an abandoned factory on Sunday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Last week, an online milk delivery start-up called to say that they are home delivering fresh vegetables and fruits too and as a promotional offer, their customers would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the original price ! Of course, there was a catch- the offer would be open for a month, but the discounts would apply only if I validated it with a purchase order for a hamper immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: An estimated 50
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD forecast said that temperatures are expected to fall slightly till March 2, after which the rising trends will return.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)
IMD forecast said that temperatures are expected to fall slightly till March 2, after which the rising trends will return.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)
others

Delhi: February this year second warmest since 1901, says IMD

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:48 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings show that the mean maximum temperature (MMT) in February this year was 27.9°C. The highest mean maximum temperature in February was recorded in 1960 and 2006, when the this level in both years shot up to 29.7°C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi It is 11am on Friday and a digital literacy class has just begun on video communication platform Zoom
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac