Eco enthusiast & athlete calls for combating climate change
An environment enthusiast and shooter, Aarushie V Rana, has called upon people to combat climate change in their own communities, institutions, companies and governments to minimise its effects in Antarctica, which will benefit the only living planet, ‘Mother Earth’.
A young sportswear and environment enthusiast, Aarushie, who originally hails from Dehradun, was selected from among a team of 160 individuals from 34 countries for the Climate Force Expedition to Antarctica.
Speaking to HT during her visit to western UP, Aarushie said that the team comprised scientists, sustainability leaders and Green enthusiasts. The objective of the 12 day-expedition (March 17 to 29) was to witness and study the effects of climate change in Antarctica and understand how to combat it to benefit Earth.
Aarushie said that travelling to Antarctica in the South Pole, which doesn’t belong to any nation, was indeed a mesmerising experience. But the adverse impact of climate change on Antarctica was also a concerning issue, which needs to be addressed collectively by the human race to protect Mother Earth from its ill effects.
She said that the growing rate of snow melting at the South Pole will directly and adversely affect Earth. She said that the expedition was aimed at raising awareness for the urgent need to work for preservation of Antarctica which represents both our past and future within its ice. If the ice sheets keep melting at the current rate, sea levels will rise and its disastrous effects would be felt worldwide.
Aarushie said that there was 75% less ice in summer at poles than there was 50 years ago. As a result, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding with floods, droughts, famine and rising sea levels all over the world.
She said that we need to preserve Antarctica by engaging businesses and communities on climate science, personal leadership, renewable technologies, and the promotion of measurable action plans surrounding sustainable development.
She now plans to organise interactive sessions in schools and universities to share her experience of the expeditions and to transform young minds to become custodians of Mother Earth by combating climate change through local action.
Aarushie is married to ace shooting coach and Dronacharya Awardee Jaspal Rana.
-
Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them. He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools.
-
21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police. On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at a sub-division of Ferozepur, Zira, while Seema Rani was nabbed at another sub-division of district, Guru Har Sahai, with illicit liquor.
-
Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village. Khanna senior superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
-
Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May. On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.
-
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm. The unit's employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
